Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.86. Barclays shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 1,357,415 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Barclays Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

