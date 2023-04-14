Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.45

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 715904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.51 million, a P/E ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 1,000.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $161,184 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 67.1% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

