Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $229.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Beldex has a market cap of $229.11 million and $2.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.05 or 0.06821273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

