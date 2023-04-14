BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

BRBR stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,951,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.