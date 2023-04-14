BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,629.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,514.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,677.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

