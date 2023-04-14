BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 219 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

