BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.