BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EFIV opened at $39.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $737.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

