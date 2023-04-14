BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,555,000.

FMB opened at $51.35 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

