BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $86,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

TRP opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.699 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 474.14%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.