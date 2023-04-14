BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

