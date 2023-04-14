BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $528.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

