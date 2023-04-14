BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.