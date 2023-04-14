BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BETRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,087. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.