BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $129.65 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.