BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

