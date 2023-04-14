BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.