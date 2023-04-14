Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $12.36 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00138502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00036986 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

