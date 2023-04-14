BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $13,865.91 and $2,183.86 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

