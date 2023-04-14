BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $592.83 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $592.83 million and $12.55 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

