Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 478,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

