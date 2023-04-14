Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks

In other news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 1,130,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

BLBX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 18,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

