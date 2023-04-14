BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $545.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 545 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 544.47 ($6.74), with a volume of 30565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.69).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £550.45 million, a PE ratio of -270.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.98.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

In other BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust news, insider Ian Sayers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 536 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($26,551.08). 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

