BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000.

MEAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,041 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

