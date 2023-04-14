Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 40,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02.

On Monday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49.

On Friday, March 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.32. 2,861,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.78. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.