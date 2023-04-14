Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $84.31 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.