Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

