Blur Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.44 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $55.44 million and approximately $105.19 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 436,689,353.50076103 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.56756923 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $54,974,539.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

