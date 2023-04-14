BMO Capital Markets Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$3.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of ANRGF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

