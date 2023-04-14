BMO Capital Markets Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $66.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.48 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after buying an additional 534,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after buying an additional 368,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.