Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $184.92

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.92 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 214.13 ($2.65). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.61), with a volume of 4,130 shares.

Boeing Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

