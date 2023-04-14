Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:BAK opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

