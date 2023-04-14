Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Stock Performance
NYSE:BAK opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.70.
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
