Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.59. Braskem shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 185,176 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
About Braskem
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.