Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.59. Braskem shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 185,176 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Braskem Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

About Braskem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

