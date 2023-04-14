Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

