Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Down 0.4%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 161,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 393,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
