Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 1,117.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,285. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

