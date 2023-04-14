British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

BTI stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,062,000 after acquiring an additional 177,237 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

