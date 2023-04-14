Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 5.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $619.07. The company had a trading volume of 450,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

