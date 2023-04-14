Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $21.43

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.75 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 922,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 230,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

