Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT at $29.50

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,392,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX opened at $23.80 on Friday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $434.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.61.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

