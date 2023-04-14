Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price at $38.65

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,114,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 33.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

