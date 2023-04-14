Brokers Issue Forecasts for TPG Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TPG in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for TPG’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -999.95%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

