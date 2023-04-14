Brokers Offer Predictions for Antero Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

