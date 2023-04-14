Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $58.96 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.