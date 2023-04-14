Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.48. 284,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

