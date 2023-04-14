Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. 1,653,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,817,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $537.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,404 shares of company stock valued at $91,917. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

