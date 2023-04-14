C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
