Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 893.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
