Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 893.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

