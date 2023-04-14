Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 4.4%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.66. 19,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 646,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $788.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caleres by 17.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 2.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Caleres by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.