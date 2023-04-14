Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR – Get Rating) rose 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 382,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 249,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Camino Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Camino Minerals

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 8 claims covering an area of 3,800 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; the Maria Cecilia Project covering an area of approximately 7,110 hectares located in the Cordillera Negra Mountain; and the Los Chapitos property covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

