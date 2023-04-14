Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.86

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.86 and traded as high as $26.06. Camtek shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 123,574 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

Featured Articles

